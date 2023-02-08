Former BBNaija housemate, Neo Akpofure, recently set tongues rolling on social media after sharing the gift he got from his manager

According to Neo, the manager decided to gift him a PS5 console in celebration of two years of working together

However, social media users had mixed reactions with many wondering why there’s a need to celebrate an anniversary with a female manager

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Neo Akpofure, recently took to social media with a video showing the world what he got from his manager.

The video captured Neo chilling in a section of his home as the manager showed up with a huge gift box and encouraged him to unwrap it.

Apparently, the gift was given to Neo by his female manager in celebration of their second year of working together.

Upon unwrapping the gift box, the BBNaija star spotted a new PS5 game console and couldn’t contain his excitement.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

s.h.a.r.l.e.e.n1922 said:

"Las las manager becomes wife…big wiz style..i now know why Vee and Neo broke up."

odogwu_icecube said:

"So u no get ps5 since. all of una poor low key oooo."

giddy_gele said:

"Anniversary n manager are you thinking what am thinking i no think anything ,nothing concern me."

officialdjnanya said:

"Wait, ur manager? Two years Anniversary? DEY PLAY! ."

shawdy_la said:

"Dz Ebuka Academy graduate go just Dey cap carelessly ."

mc_daprince said:

"Manager? And what Anniversary biko? I am confuse here , Wetin you Dey do wey you Dey get manage you this Isoko boy."

romangoddessoflove said:

"This same ]Ps5 you did an ad saying you bought it via AI MINING? BIGGIES CHILDREN."

