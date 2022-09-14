Nigerian comedian Seyi Law is currently mourning the loss of his darling mother who just left the world

The entertainer penned an emotional tribute on Instagram in which he mentioned how she sacrificed a lot for him

Seyi mentioned that he is completely heartbroken at the moment and many were seen comforting him in the comment section

It is indeed a sad and trying time for the family of top Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, following the death of his dear mother.

The comedian broke the sad news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 13, and he penned an emotional tribute to the deceased.

“You have become a memory, I can't forget. You meant so much to me. You were too kind. You were an epitome of everything good. My heart is so broken,” he wrote.

Seyi in his tribute also mentioned how his late mum sacrificed a lot for him to become successful in life.

“My mother slept in the cold and I couldn't cover her. My mother followed me all my life and I left her alone. Oh Iya Seyi! I am so sorry, death took you from me. You were the beauty on which the cradle of my life was built. My Gold has gone with the sunset and that lovely smile is not to be seen anymore,” his post read in part.

Condolence messages pour in

okeybakassi said:

"Please accept my condolences bro. May God grant your family the fortitude to bear this great loss. May her soul rest in peace."

alexisweetness said:

"Oh my!! So sorry Bro accept my condolences May her sweet soul rest in God’s bossom pls stay strong Bro…so sorry…may God strengthen you and the family at this time @e_stacy11 my heart felt condolences to you as well."

stephenakintayo said:

"So sorry for your loss. May mama soul rest in perfect peace. Be strong and God comfort you and your family."

tsekinat said:

"So sorry bro. May God accept mama return and grant her eternal rest. Accept my condolences."

