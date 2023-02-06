Actress Uche Ogbodo held her traditional marriage recently and she has been sharing moments from the event

The actress' bond with her father was captured in a video in the moment of intense prayer for her new home

Ogbodo let go of her emotions as she cried, disregarding the expensive makeup on her face

As expected, during her traditional wedding, Uche Ogbodo got blessings from her father, and it turned into an emotional moment for her.

As the actress' father showered her with prayers in Igbo language, she fought hard to control her emotions and eventually burst into tears.

Uche Ogbodo shares video of emotional moment during wedding Photo credit: @ucheogbodo

Her husband kneeling by her side for blessings from her father, tried to console her as he draped an arm around her shoulders.

"I love my daddy so much, but he ruined my makeup for me with his beautiful prayer. May God keep my daddy and my mummy in good health, long enough to see my grand children with my husband."

Watch the video below:

Nigeriaans react to Uche Ogbodo's video

veekee319:

'nah who never reach this point no go understand to the extent my dad was crying even when i left till the following day. "

amicare_beauty:

"Àwwww He's young . You're Blessed forever❤️"

annasuch18:

"I can't believe I'm tearing up "

sugarsharon67:

"She's just like me. too emotional. God bless ur union "

headgears_by_everythingglamour:

"Eeeyaaa, God bless your home in Jesus name, Amen. You married a good guy, I have known him from days of leaving at 4decoan ifite Awka. Amen and Amen to Daddy's prayers."

peegeecollections23:

"Omo watching it alone I’m already crying…. Those prayers shall remain permanent "

miemie_dinipere:

"Tears of joy, thanks for making him a proud Dad ❤️❤️❤️, your home is blessed."

