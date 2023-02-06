Friends of a beautiful lady identified as Queen Perry Charles have taken turns to mourn her sad demise

The delectable lady reportedly lost her life just ten days to her wedding in Imo state, Nigeria

Social media users have gotten emotional over the sad news as they pened down condolence messages to her family

A Nigerian lady identified as Queen Perry Charles has died just 10 days before her wedding in Owerri, Imo state.

Friends of the deceased, who was a hair vendor prior to her death, have taken turns praying for her soul to rest in peace.

Lady dies 10 days before her wedding. Photo Credit: Queen Perry Charles

While some netizens expressed heartfelt pain and emotions, some others were more curious to know how she suddenly lost her life days to her wedding.

While mourning the deceased, a friend identified as Fhay Vo Rite on Facebook, revealed that the lady was sick before she died.

She added that the last time they chatted was on Wednesday and the deceased' told her she was getting better, only to hear that she later passed on.

Fhay Vo Rite wrote on Facebook:

"Queen Perry Charles It’s so disheartening that you’re no more. We chatted last on Wednesday and you said you're getting better, and yesterday you gave up the ghost. It's so sad you left so soon. R.I.P CEO PERRY HAIR LUXURY ADA MBAISE."

Social media reactions

@berrygold63 said:

"God forbid bad thing I will never die before my wedding I we live to all my life amen."

@prettyivy35 stated:

"I smell envy and jealousy, rip beautiful."

@tinaebhos commented:

"Oh God have mercy. I reject untimely death for me and my young loved ones. RIP Perry."

@bhaddiexxxemerald reacted:

"U c this lyf there is ntn worth fighting for, or dying for, expect knowing and accepting God. I send my condolences nd I pray she rest in God hands."

@precioussamuel42 added:

"That why one need to be prayerful in all you, if you slay small enter house pray, people are not smiling, they just want to see you suffer."

