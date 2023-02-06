Nigerian singer Tems won’t be forgetting the past weekend anytime soon as it was a completely memorable one for her

The superstar got to wine and dine with some of the finest minds and iconic stars in the international music community

Legit.ng compiled a list of all the superstars Tems met over the weekend and power couple, Beyonce, Jay Z are included

It’s just the second month of the year 2023 and it’s safe to say Nigerian singer Tems already has one of her most memorable weekends of the year.

Tems spent the weekend in Los Angeles, California, where she got to attend the 65th Grammy Award ceremony.

Tems met some International stars during the Grammy weekend. Photo: @emsbaby/@goldmynetv/@blueprintafrica247

However, it was beyond being a plus one at the event as the Free Me crooner got to hang out in the same room with music royalty.

Legit.ng compiled a list of the international music icons Tems met over the weekend.

1. Tems and Jayz

The Golden-Globe nominated singer was among high-profile guests who snagged invites to the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch hosted by rap god, Jay Z.

A video that excited many fans on social media captured the moment Tems casually stood with the rap legend at the event.

See below:

2. Tems and Beyonce

Of course, the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch wouldn’t have been complete without the presence of music powerhouse and Jay Z’s wife, Beyonce.

Tems got to meet Beyonce one-on-one and a short video that circulated online captured Bey holding the singer closely as they conversed. Could there be another collaboration coming? Fingers crossed.

3. Tems and DJ Khaled

It was hard to tell who was more excited between Tems and DJ Khaled after they met on the Grammys red carpet.

The international DJ mentioned how much he enjoys Tems’ music and proceeded to politely ask for a hug.

Check out the video below:

4 & 5. Tems X Mary J Blige X Rick Ross

Also on the list of international stars Tems met over the weekend is R&B icon, Mary J Blige.

Interestingly, Tems didn’t have to stress too much as Blige spotted her posing for photos and simply approached her to say hello.

International rapper, Rick Ross, was also spotted with the Nigerian songstress and he couldn’t seem to let go of her hands as they warmly exchanged pleasantries.

Tems makes history as 1st female afrobeats singer to win Grammy

Meanwhile, Congratulations are in order for Nigerian music diva Tems as she smiled home with her very first Grammy award over the weekend.

The music powerhouse house snagged the coveted award for her efforts on international rapper, Future’s Wait For You.

Unfortunately, colleague Burna Boy who was nominated in two different Grammy categories lost out to others.

