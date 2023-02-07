A Nigerian man has shared a video of the 'premium treatment he received at Fidelity bank, Nigeria

In the video shared via TikTok, a bank staff was seen sharing a bottle of coke each to customers at the banking hall

Reacting to the viral clip, social media users showered praises on the bank for considering the welfare of their customers

A viral video posted on popular app, TikTok, has made netizens profess love for Fidelity bank.

In the video, a staff of the bank was sighted distributing a bottle of coke each to tired customers at the bank.

A Nigerian man who happened to be at the bank when this happened, filmed the staff in action and shared the video on social media.

Sharing the video, he said:

"Fidelity dey use coke bribe us. Them dey share coke for us."

Social media reactions

Gistloversgram_media said:

"Fidelity no wan collect, them don see as Zenith collect woto woto wey zenith eyes peel, wey zenith staffs dey run jump fence, Fidelity don run behave themselves, they compose lowo kan come dey share coke to calm customers, make hand no meet them. wahala everywhere oooo."

Showbola commented:

"All of you will soon receive debit alert for stomach maintenance."

Visualsbysam__ stated:

"You’ll all pay for it."

Dreamcloset_ent wrote:

"Those of us who dont drink coke nko!? How we go do am?"

Virtually.an.angel reacted:

"Gtbank, see your mates oo. No be that nonsense una dey do dia!"

Ugo_____mma stated:

"With which person money abeg. Mke I no receive debit alert oo."

Virtually.an.angel added:

"Hope they’re giving the people outside the gate sha oo."

Adeolamijuwonlo said:

"GTBANK no go see their mates now ooo, dem no even get chair sef you go stand dey wait for yeye server and those on counter go dey discuss japa, very anyhow orange yeye bank."

Crystalcrown_ stated:

"Fidelity wey be thief before, den go collect am back Awon ole."

Watch the video below:

