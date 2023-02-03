Veteran Nollywood actor Mr Ibu hasn't been in movies as much as he used to but it looks like all that is about to change

The actor's daughter, Jasmine, who also seems to be his manager, shared new photos of him as she penned an emotional note to him

Jasmine says she looks forward to her father going back to his old self and taking over the industry again

Actor Mr Ibu was one of the many people who ruled old Nollywood movies back in the day, especially the comic arm of the industry.

Over the years, Nigerians have seen less of the actor, and it looks like the situation is about to change with his daughter Jasmine as his manager.

In a new post on her page, Jasmine shared dapper and fresh photos of Mr Ibu, and in the caption, she expressed how eager she is to see him back to his old Nollywood self.

Jasmine also said she's intentional about seeing her father back on his feet and wished him good luck as she gives him all the support he needs.

"Dear papa @realmribu , I am so intentional about seeing you get back to your feet again, and back on screen, wish you good luck as we work towards archiving goals, Good health , long life is all I always prayed for Love you Last slide "

Nigerians react to Jasmine's post

