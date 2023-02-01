Popular Nigerian actress turned politician Tonto Dikeh sparked reactions on social media after showing off her son King

The mum of one announced that her child would be seven soon and netizens couldn't help but notice he has changed

While some people gushed over how much King now looks like Tonto, others called her out for editing her son's face

Tonto Dikeh in a matter of weeks. will be a mum to a seven-year-old, and she is excitedly looking forward to her son's birthday.

The actress turned politician on her Instagram page shared a photo of her boy, King who struck different poses in his cute outfit.

Tonto Dikeh's son will be seven soon Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto's fans and followers are overjoyed that her son is finally growing up to look like her.

"Look who is counting days to OUR BIG 7‍HOW TIME FLIES "

Nigerians react to Tonto Dikeh's post

While some people gushed over King's looks, others called out Tonto Dikeh for editing her son's face too much in the photos.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

tlangelanimogale:

"Is it the editing or what's happening, the pictures look strange."

liberation11_:

"First slide, looking like Momma, cute adorable kid!"

glow_with_haddy:

"This editing no be here o."

lord_centt:

"This boy is a complete replica of you.. you will reap the fruit of your labor."

gloryfaithjohn:

"God bless son of the most high God. You look like your mummy son much."

omojolajesu_:

"Wow, na looking like him Mama❤️"

ogechukwuadaora:

"Looks so much like you now"

itz_emjayofficial:

"Who else notice King is beginning to look like his mum "

blairscene:

"Face don dey change to mommy face...that z good.."

miss_bwax:

"My word it’s like you gave birth to yourself how does he look so much like you wow"

folakeconcept:

"The absolute love of tontolet’s life n d only one dat has d key to ur soul.... God u are doing a fantastic job!! omo see freshness na"

