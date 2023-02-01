Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and colleague Zubby Michale make a hilarious pair on movie sets

Zubby turned a new age today February 1 and Johnson decided to shared a hilarious clip from one of their movies as a couple on their wedding day

The mum of four gushed and prayed over her colleagues as her fans dropped hilarious comments to the video

To celebrate Zubby Michael as he turned a new age today February 1, Mercy Johnson decided to share a video to celebrate him.

The actress shared a clip from a movie set with Zubby as her husband on their wedding day.

Mercy Johnsons celenrates Zubby Michael on birthday Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie/@zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Both of them pretended to be in love as they waved to people but the next minute, they were seen pinching and threatening to beat each other up.

Immediately they sight another well-wisher, they pretended that all was well.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In her caption, Mercy extolled her colleague's fine qualities and prayed for him.

"Happy Birthday @zubbymichael God bless you today and always….May all you seek always come to pass….You are so respectful and i i pray that you are always honored my Zubs…."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

angies_clothings_body_affairs:

"Which kain husband and wife be this? this marriage no go last o. Happy birthday Colorado ❤️"

iam_highfy:

"Na from the gele I know say everything is not okay in the marriage "

honeysmile__:

"this una wedding u sure say he go last 5 days like this "

vivivicky_augustine_:

"Which kind marriage be this Abeg "

a.b.b.y.g.a.l:

"This marriage no fit last 24hrs after this party."

officialmariandeboss:

"Omo this marriage no go ever fit work walahi."

nattyryzing:

"Da best earthday gift to uncle Zubz!!! I love this so much.... mighty earthsyrong uncle Zuby! more life strength prosperity be unto you.... and aunty Mercy... ase."

Obi Cubana, Peter Psquare, others celebrate Zubby Michael’s birthday

It was indeed a special time of joy and celebration for Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, who clocked a new age on Wednesday, February 1.

In the mood of celebration, the Shanty Town star took to his official Instagram page with a photo post to mark his new age.

Colleagues in the entertainment industry including billionaire Obi Cubana and others flooded his comment section with lovely messages.

Source: Legit.ng