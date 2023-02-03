Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and actor Chidi Mokeme recently met on a movie set

Iyabo shared a video of them greeting each other and it got many social media users talking

Some netizens gushed over the two Nollywood stars and how well they got along with each other

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo and veteran Nollywood star, Chidi Mokeme, recently left fans gushing over them.

Iyabo had taken to her official Instagram page to share a video of them together on a movie set.

In the short video, Iyabo was seen excitedly hugging Chidi Mokeme as they greeted each other on set while still rocking their movie costumes.

Iyabo was heard hailing Chidi’s acting skills and noted that he did a fantastic job as they smiled and hugged each other.

In the caption of the video, the actress wrote:

"See who I’m acting with on the set of Ruthless @chidimokeme aka Scar."

See the video below:

Nigerians gush over video of Iyabo Ojo with Chidi Mokeme on movie set

ucheogbodo:

"2 best acts."

fitila__:

"You manifested acting with scar o it's the camaraderie for me, shey e wapa, mo wa o His Yoruba mastery is amazing to hear & watch. You self must be fluent in igbo soon o."

geelifestylee:

"You get mind dey hug scar!"

laakitan:

"Omo scar talll oooo."

indulgencefashionng:

"It’s the height difference for me my two fav people."

sukky_2013:

"Aunty Iyabo nah today I know say you are short, see you beside Mr chidi mokeme."

blackisbeauty6:

"Aunty Iyabo Is Short ooo."

