Popular Nigerian singer, PSquare’s Paul Okoye, has lamented over the stress people go through to get basic things in the country

In the wake of the naira scarcity, Paul spoke on how Nigerians have to queue for fuel, PVC, and more

According to him, some backward people will still go out and queue to vote for those who brought the hardship

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of PSquare, has lamented about the situation of things in the wake of the naira scarcity.

As many Nigerians all over the country continue to struggle to get the new naira notes, Paul took to his page to speak.

The music star complained about how Nigerians queue to do basic things such as buying fuel, registering and collecting PVCs, getting money from banks and more.

Singer Paul PSquare blows hot over the many queues in Nigeria. Photos: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

According to him, despite all of these, some people will still go and queue to vote for those who brought them suffering.

He wrote:

“Fuel stations = queue, Banks = queue, Pvc's = queue, Imigrations = queue, P.O.s = queue

"Las las some backward people go still enter queue to vote the queuers who brought hardships and suffering on them. Tufiakwa!!!”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians react as PSquare’s Paul Okoye speaks on the many queues in the country

Shortly after the music star lamented the situation of things in Nigeria, his post went viral and some netizens reacted. Read some of their comments below:

kunisfabricandstyle:

“Sad but true.”

obialijehut:

“It's horrible indeed, why we ask who do us this? You just nailed it.”

annie_goldsignature:

“Only God can save us.”

teminikun:

“Baba leave them to Dey play e go touch everybody we mistake his/her vote.”

Source: Legit.ng