Naira Marley just properly kicked off his year by splurging millions of naira on a luxurious mansion

The singer shared a photo of the building, mostly covered in glass with exquisite design and finishing touches

Without seeing the exterior of the house, it is clear that it would be a breathtaking view

Controversial Nigerian singer Naira Marley has given fans a breathtaking sneak peek of his newly acquired luxurious glass mansion.

The Marlians record label boss shared photos of the exterior of the beautiful building in the heart of Lekki, Lagos on social media.

Nigerians react as Nira Marley acquires mansion Photo credit: @nairamarley/@instablog9jamedia

Source: Instagram

From the exterior view mostly covered with glass, the mansion boasts of different rooms, beautiful interior decoration, and a pool.

Flowers adorn the surroundings of Naira Marley's home.

Without giving away too much, the singer simply thanked his creator.

See photos of the mansion below:

"Alhamdulilah for everything. Thank you AllahThis is like my 10th house by the way, land yapa and still counting. #Intheheartoflekki. “90% of all billionaires become so through owning real estate” get involve o “don’t wait to buy real estate, buy real estate and wait” Buy affordable from @nmtypeofhouse I need God fearing neighbour."

Nigerians react to Naira Marley's big man purchase

princess_shally2:

"Omoooo the house is beautiful….Welldone Marley."

ksolo_hitz:

"Congratulations Billionaire onye ji cash. I tap "

rosythrone:

"Wow this is heaven on earth. As we congratulate others so will others congratulate us "

ochanya_uleh:

"Money Dey lagos."

yvonne1___:

"Nairamarley is just cashing out "

badoolee00:

"This guy house go don reach 10 for this Lagos."

kekeletso___:

"Make he sha give that lil smart one room "

pamelananya:

"Yahoo boy in disguise"

kwamezack_:

"So is all this music money ?"

marley_jnr23:

"Which number we Dey? I don lose count..Anyways more coming Insha Allah."

Source: Legit.ng