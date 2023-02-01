Popular Nigerian skit maker Sabinus continues to revel in the love has been receiving both online and offline from his fans and lovers

The latest act of love that has completely blown him away is that of a couple of young artists who drew the comedian's portrait on a bridge in Lagos

Sabinus reacted to the act of affection by sharing a photo of the young artists and their work on his social media pages

Popularly loved Nigerian skit maker and comedian, Sabinus who recently turned a year older, has taken to his social media pages to express his shock at an act of love shown to him by a couple of young artists.

Sabinus shared a video and photo of a painting of himself done by two young artists on the popular Iyana-Ipaja bridge in Lagos.

The painting of ace skit maker Sabinus drawn by 2 young artists on a popular bridge in Lagos goes viral. Photo credit: @mrfunny1_/@fodan_creations

The comedian couldn't help but express shock at the act of affection by the two young men.

Nigerians have reacted to the act, imploring Sabinus to reciprocate the love shown to him by helping to promote the craft of the young men.

See Sabinus's post appreciating the artists that drew under the bridge of Iyana-Ipaja:

See the video of how the young artists drew Sabinus' portrait under the Iyana-Ipaja bridge in Lagos:

Netizens reacted to the viral portrait of Sabinus drawn under a bridge in Lagos:

@mimi_liano_bk

"Omo! This is amazing, so beautiful ❤️. They deserve a reward from you ."

@dupsyakpan:

"The painting come fine pass you o... They did really well. This your famous blue shirt can't be missed, even though they missed that your ragged jacket."

@jamesy2k10:

"Who do sabinus like this? A whole investors under bridge."

@jennyvily:

"Investor dey under bridge."

@madegold_official:

"No sleep, wake up collect your money but give us new note ooooo."

@cent_ernestco:

"Investor vibes only."

@godons21:

"Nice piece please appreciate their effort abi you self no Dey give shishi?"

@AyoSobanke:

"This is at Iyana Ipaja under bridge.. I loved it when I saw it also. Nice work."

@jradebisi:

"Iyana ipaja under bridge. I saw it when it was a work in progress."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian comedian and skit-maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Sabinus or Mr Funny, recently turned a year older.

Sabinus is arguably the most famous and most loved Nigerian comedian and skit-maker at the moment.

To celebrate the brilliant and super-talented young comic, we have highlighted some basic traits about him that have made him the most loved skit maker in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng