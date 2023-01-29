Young Nigerian female skit maker Adeherself recently went viral over some comments she made about Nigerian men and their manner of approach

She noted that most Nigerian men have lost touch with their feminine selves and can no longer woo women without having to flaunt money

Adeherself made these comments while on the Chook Mouth podcast along with her colleague Mr Macaroni

Young female skit maker, Adedamola Adewale Rukayat, better known as Adeherself recently stirred emotions online after a clip of her talking about Nigerian men and their inability to woo women while on a podcast has gone viral.

Adeherself, said while on the podcast Chook Mouth, that most Nigerian men no longer know how to woo a woman without necessarily having to flaunt money or bragging about a life of luxury.

Young female skit maker, Adeherself, brutally trolls Nigerian men, saying they don't know to toast women again. Photo credit: @wazobiafmlagos

Source: Instagram

Watch the moment Adeherself brutally dragged Nigerian men:

See how some netizens have reacted to Adeherself's comment about Nigerian men

@celiabest670:

"How many years of relationship experience you don get before you start to dey advice people for this socio medium."

@mar59tin:

"Why una no Dey fall in love with the broke ones…. With your two small cherry when you call Bobbi."

@itsme_ap_:

"It's how the ladies positioned everything.. men actually works with the aura presented to them by the lady.. you guys have made it all about money.. so you can't blame them.."

@bamideleoa:

"Lol , approach women for what in naija , when most of you don’t care about the approach all you care about is the pocket , no be naija wey I live for almost 26yrs just Dey play you hear."

@okeke_ugochukwu_tega:

"Make she wait make I driver keke come toast her make she gree."

@slywiz:

"What do you people even want from us sef? we try to woo normally you say "go straight to the point" una bio sef dey carry "mature minds only" we kuku mature still na problem."

@callmedahmi:

"Make I see who wan carry me go the Dubai first nau if him like make him talk say na him money sha let go to Dubai e no concern me ooo."

