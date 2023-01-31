The internationally renowned comedian and TV presenter Trevor Noah reportedly landed in hot water at the airport in Mexico

The airport security allegedly confiscated Trevor's afro comb because they didn't know what it was

However, Trevor's trip to Mexico has been a success judging by the breathtaking pictures that he posted on his Instagram account

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Trevor Noah's afro comb was confiscated in Mexico. Images: Getty Images and @trevornoah/Instagram

Source: UGC

Trevor Noah gave fans a sneak peek inside his Mexico trip. According to News24, the comedian took to his Instagram stories and shared that, upon his arrival in Mexico, airport security confiscated his afro comb.

"They said they didn't know what it is," he said, as quoted by the publication.

The media personality is currently having fun and travelling the world. Posting several snaps of his Mexico trip, he wrote:

"The best food, the best people, the best surprise. Gracias CDMX "

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

People react to Trevor Noah's Mexico vacation

Many people have since flooded the comedian's comments section, reacting to his pictures.

@elsilla85 commented:

"Welcome to Mexico! Please do a show here!! There are plenty of us who'd go see you!"

@fatima_larar said:

"It's must be a photoshop hahah, the city looks empty and that's never happened in Mexico City."

@carmen_thoma7 wrote:

"I hope you have a great time in my hometown ❤️ and you also have the chance to visit Teotihuacan:"

@wendyyalas:

"It was such a lovely surprise meeting and running into you twice! As if we had the same itinerary, but it was the best birthday treat on this trip (besides the food and my friends) I could have ever asked for! "

Trevor Noah speaks on why he is hosting Grammy Awards for the 3rd time

Trevor Noah in a report via Legit.ng revealed why he returned to host the Grammy Awards for the third time.

The hilarious comedian will host the 65th ceremony after successfully hosting in 2022 and 2021.

According to Entertainment SA, while sharing his excitement about hosting the show again, Noah got candid about some of the priceless moments he's had in the past as the master of ceremony for the Grammys. In an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Trevor said:

“So, you go to the Grammys, you know the artists you know and then you’ll discover artists who will change your life. They perform live in ways that you couldn’t have imagined.”

Source: Briefly.co.za