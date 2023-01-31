A Nigerian woman has excitedly flaunted the most recent property she and her hubby acquired in Canada

The couple gave netizens a view of the big house which is nearing completion, noting that it is their fifth property

According to the woman, before they got married, they each had a property to their names and were excited at the new feat

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A Nigerian couple living in Canada has been celebrated on social media for the acquisition of a big house in the North American country.

Tolulope Adejumo had broken the news via TikTok with a video showing the exterior and almost set interior of the big property.

The house is bigger than their rented apartment. Photo Credit: TikTok/@tolulopesolutions

Source: UGC

Adejumo revealed that she and her hubby each had a property before they tied the knot. She added that the new property is three times bigger than their rented apartment.

The landlady expressed joy in the fact that it is in Canada and revealed it is their fifth property. She wrote underneath her video:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"And that’s on building together ❤️ My husband and I both had one property each before we met and now on number 3 as a couple but best believe we have never been this excited about any property or investment like this one. Like duh, it’s in Canada , we get to live in it and it’s like 3x bigger than our rented apartment I already know that my kids will be all over the place and I love it for them."

In the clip, the couple waved to the camera excitedly with their kids at the front and then inside the house as they appreciated God for the new feat.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

TayayNaija said:

"I’m so teary right now,hoping to have this as my testimony someday. God will do wonders."

@commonsensenurse said:

"Congratulations you can’t go wrong with real estate."

Sista Sista Luxurious hair said:

"My people!! Love to see us thrive and become successful!!"

Exquisite_fashion said:

"Congratulations ma… keep being a source of inspiration."

jumjum said:

"Congratulations.. I rejoice with you guys... And I tap into your blessings in Jesus name."

Martha unusual said:

"Building together and make God the foundation of your home is very important, congratulations."

Couple in US set up a posh house in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple residing in the US had set up a posh house in Nigeria.

Annie, an interior decorator, revealed that the couple reached out to her two years ago but on Wednesday, January 4, she officially handed the finished project to them.

Giving a detailed breakdown of the Ibadan property phase I, the lady whose firm offers a full range of interior decoration services said the subtotal for POP is N1.06 million, lighting N1.3 million, tiles material and installation N1.45 million, plumbing N1.8 million, wall screeding N955k.

Source: Legit.ng