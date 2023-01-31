Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, recently took to social media to cry out about her ordeal at the Lagos passport office

Taking to Twitter, Ayra recounted how she was made to remove her lashes at the passport office

Another eyewitness also took to Twitter to describe Ayra Starr as a true Gen Z over how she reacted to being told to remove her lashes

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has caused a social media buzz after she shared her ordeal at the Lagos passport office.

The 20-year-old singer took to her Twitter page to lament after she was made to take off her eyelashes at the office.

Ayra was obviously displeased by the development and she vowed never to forgive them at the passport office.

Ayra Starr shared her experience at the passport office.

She wrote:

“This passport office people really made me just remove my lashes I’ll never forgive y’all.”

See her tweet below:

Eye witness speaks on Ayra Starr’s experience at passport office

Another Twitter user, Wuraola, who had also witnessed Ayra Starr’s ordeal at the passport office, also took to her page to share her side of events.

According to the tweep, the Mavin singer was told to remove her eyelashes and her blonde braids.

Wuraola also described the singer as a true Gen Z after she reacted by claiming the people at the passport office did not like her so they were stressing her.

Wuraola wrote:

“Lmaoo I’m currently at the passport office and they told Arya star to remove her lashes and blond braids.

“She’s truly a Gen Z babe cos she’s saying they don’t like her here and that’s why they are stressing her. This place no know celebrity like that o. Everybody Go humble ”

See her tweets below:

Netizens react to Ayra Starr’s experience at passport office

While a number of people were amused by what happened, others noted that removing lashes was a normal thing at the passport office. Read some of their comments below:

themanfromuncleishere:

"Dey there dey talk forgiveness, no remove am collect your thing, commot. People that don’t have joy on a normal day."

molianakruzbeatz:

"Them no no u, if you like forgive if u like no forgive."

cyin_thya:

"This is just funny."

tinahotice:

"This reminded me of when I went to renew my expired passport, omo! Upon all my decent corporate dressing, they gave me wrapper to tie oh... that I’m intimidating everybody, e come be like say is a crime to have a certain body type‍♀️. I tie wrapper enter collect my stuff oh… Those people no get joy I swear, you go humble by force."

thebodyconstore:

"Lmao! Those people will humble you."

meetdejesus:

"U aren’t diff from anyone."

theblessingeyo:

"Same thing they did to me lashes of 25k I removed three days later."

creamy_gramm:

"Fashion killer."

beighdiva50:

"Naija and stress !!!"

Ayra Starr confronts driver over reckless driving

Legit.ng reported how a viral video of Mavin singer Ayra Starr and her driver stirred reactions online.

In the short clip, Ayra Starr was seen in a car as she appeared to be making use of her phone to take some snaps.

She, however, turned away from what she was doing when her driver drove recklessly.

