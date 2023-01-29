Ace Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has joined several other Nigerians as she cries out about the stress caused by the Central Bank's (CBN) new notes and old note exchange policy

The curvy, beautiful actress voiced out her pain in a viral clip she shared online, noting that at the moment even the rich are crying and are finding things very uncomfortable

Etiko then went on to query the CBN about why the new naira notes bleach once it gets touched by any form of liquid

Curvy Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has joined in the public outcry by many Nigerians about the controversial new naira and old naira policy by the CBN.

The screen diva noted in her public outcry that even the rich at the moment are crying and aren't finding things easy, even with all of their wealth.

Destiny Etiko laments about the new and old naira note exchange policy and the stress it is putting many Nigerians through. Photo credit:@destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Destiny Etiko also went on to chide the CBN about the short duration provided for Nigerians to exchange their old notes for new notes. While also noting that new notes easily wash off once any form of liquid gets spilt on them.

See Destiny Etiko's post about the new naira note policy by the CBN that's gone viral:

See how Nigerians supported Destiny Etiko's call out of the CBN over the new naira notes

@dr.vivadara:

"Nne ehh make up ah di egwu, no shades."

@pee_porschee:

"Actually the truth,this country tire person make we no lie."

@barbie_da_fairy:

"This country don tire person, this new note is somehow causing hardship."

@bizzygramm:

"Speak my dear!! Your colleagues are scared to endorse the right person!!"

@bidexolags:

"E no clear but you still have time to makeup lol. Kindly redo the video without makeup mk we know you really with us in the street."

@kingrockshine23:

"Sorry it's called strategy, of trying to make us all cashless. More use to online payments, transaction and card payments!"

@blacqy001:

"No be for who dey wear black. If them give u abi u go reject am. Just dey play."

@prince_danzy:

"Na me never want buy fuel, I just want make e reach 1k per liter before I start to buy, I dey like round figure."

Destiny Etiko gets emotional as she talks about her adopted daughter that betrayed her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko revealed during an IG session that she was recently hurt deeply and badly by someone she loved so much who walked out on her and betrayed her love and trust.

Etiko noted during the session that her former adopted daughter Chinenye Eucharia did her wrong, despite all the sacrifices she made for her to provide her with a good home.

The movie star even further revealed that she bought the Chinenye and iPhone 11pro max, paid for her school fees and bought her clothes so that she never got the feeling of lacking.

