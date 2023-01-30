Fast-rising Afro-Fuji singer Seyi Vibez has finally reacted to a viral narrative about his age that's been trending online for a while

One of the biggest revelations in the Nigerian music industry in 2022, Seyi Vibez seems to have had enough of the false narrative constantly being spewed online about his age.

The singer recently took to his Twitter page to clarify that he isn't 32 years old as popularly claimed online, rather, he is just 22.

To confirm his real age, Seyi Vibez shared the data page of his international passport, which revealed he was born on July 12, 2000.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Vibez then went on to poke his critics, noting that it was a 22-year-old boy who was giving them a headache, he also added that he is an old man in the boy of a young man.

However, netizens have refused to accept that he is truly just 22, as some have doubled down to come back with evidence about Seyi's real age.

See Seyi Vibez Twitter post debunking the online report that he falsified his age:

See reactions that Seyi Vibez post about his age stirred online

@cocoszYn:

"22 indeed."

@iampablo001:

"22 ah bros Seyi .. Your childhood friends wey be 28-32 looking at you like."

@Made_In_Waffi:

"Isaja! Isaja!! Na ham, na ham!."

@impeccable_iam:

"This guy is actually 22. Grew up in my area in Ikorodu."

@logicfgs:

"22 and your mama don tell you all that ? Isaja isaja indeed."

@dammiedammie35:

"Seyi how can you be 22 years old?"

@Perrymainee:

"You really deserve the fame you're getting from your fans,just to say,if you can build up with the way you sing and be fluent,you'll grow bigger...I'm a Yoruba Boy,I barely understand what you're singing..no h@te fr no h@te."

@_JayConcept:

"Dem forget say age is just a number, make your age dey give them headache and 022 ."

@_VALKlNG:

"You wey we know from ikosi Ketu, owoduni street sef, 22 una."

@whereisrynn:

"Old or young,bro you're trash."

Seyi Vibez kicks Asake comparison, says Fela Kuti is his only inspiration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that music star Seyi Vibez doesn’t seem to appreciate the constant comparison of his style to that of his colleague, Asake.

In a recent Instastory post, the Chance crooner made it clear that his style isn’t modelled after any of his peers in the music industry.

The singer went on to make it clear that his choir back is only inspired by the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

