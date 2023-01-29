Hearts are broken for singer Chuddy K as he has lost his wife Racheal after a long and hard battle with cancer

The singer shared the terrible news via his Instagram page as he lamented that his queen is no more

Chuddy K also added that Racheal fought hard and he chooses that believe God called her back home

Popular Nigerian singer Chukwudi Agala aka Chuddy K has been thrown into mourning and deep sorrow after his wife finally lost her fight with cancer and passed away.

The singer broke the terrible news on social media as he lamented over the fact that his queen is gone.

Nigerian singer Chuddy K's wife passes away Photo credit: @chuddyk

Chuddy added that Racheal fought hard to stay alive, and he chooses to be comforted with the fact that God called his wife home, instead of cancer taking her life.

"My queen is gone. I can’t believe am typing this. Never imagined a day like this would come so early. You fought hard for you life. You did not die of cancer . God called you cus he loves you more than I do. RIP Racheal my love. "

Nigerians sympathize with Chuddy K

symplysimi:

"Sorry for your loss "

ruggedybaba:

" stay strong my brother."

mofeduncan:

"I’m so sorry bro… so sorry."

djspicey:

"My condolences brother please stay strong."

nikkilaoye:

"Oh my.. . So Sorry my bro. God's love and peace surrounds you and your family at this time and always. Amen "

ajebodcomedian:

"Oh no. Sorry for your loss. God give you the grace to bear the loss."

officialgeneralpype:

"Awwwww sorry fam!!!! May God almighty be ur strength."

sir_efex:

"So sorry about this bro. Please accept my condolences and prayers."

comedianphronesis:

" it’s well Bros! May her soul rest in the Bosom of the lord."

