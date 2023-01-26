Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola has penned a moving grass-to-grace story in celebration of his birthday

The actor reflected on his humble beginnings and how life was far from a bed of roses for him and his family

Ademola, however, recounted how he ventured into movie-making and how his life eventually took a turn for the better

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola has been lovingly celebrated by friends, fans and industry colleagues on the occasion of his birthday.

The actor clocked a new age on Thursday, January 26, but it was also an opportunity for Ademola to reflect on how far he has come in life.

Muyiwa Ademola shares grass to grace story on his birthday. Photo: @authenticmuy

Source: Instagram

The celebrant penned a lengthy note on his Instagram page in which he recounted days when things were extremely tough for him and his family members.

Ademola revealed that he grew up in an Ibadan slum and he never got to enjoy the basic comforts of life.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“No electricity in my house till my final year in secondary school. I never slept on a mattress throughout my high school because we had just one for my parents! We always do 1-0-1 (I’m used to it till now). We would trek from ojaba to Labo/Oranyan every other day to fetch drinking water. We never had a Tv until after my secondary education,” his post read.

Ademola, however, gave all the glory to God as he acknowledged his current position in life. For the actor, the journey is still far as he still has a lot to accomplish in life.

Read his full post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

femiadebayosalami said:

"Happy birthday sir. Wishing you many more years Authe baba."

sanyeri234 said:

"Happy Birthday to You Sir, May God Continue to Bless You in all Your Endeavors."

gabbylucciii said:

"Happy birthday to a great man. You will do all you intend to do in good health and riches. Live long agba ."

omo_brish said:

"Indeed, you have brought so much happiness, laughter, and wisdom into our lives. May the Lord keep showering you with his blessings and love. May every single of your wishes come true. Happy birthday my day one padi @authenticmuy ❤️."

woliagba_ayoajewole said:

"Happy birthday to you Authe ti ko le te Lailai. You are a blessing to us. May your years be long sir. ❤️."

faithiawilliams said:

"Happy birthday to my long time friendship..many more life to spend on earth in good health and wealth ."

IK Ogbonna clocks new age

Still in a related story about celebrity birthdays, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna took to social media to celebrate a new age.

The actor flooded his Instagram page with cartoon-like photos as he appreciated the lord for keeping him.

Fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section wishing him a happy birthday.

Source: Legit.ng