Old Nollywood according to a lot of movie lovers gave premium content, and it's great to see some of the actors still relevant to date

There were, however, some of these movie stars, who used to rule the screen back in the day, but they took a break for important reasons

Now, some of these Nollywood OGs are back and they have taken the movie industry by storm

Nollywood has seen the rise of amazing talents over the years, but a lot of Nigerians still say that 'old Nollywood' paved way for the new wigs.

Old Nollywood simply refers to veterans who acted in evergreen movies such as Sola Sobowale, RMD and a host of others.

While some of these veterans have transitioned into the modern-day movie industry, by simply adapting and blending in, others simply disappeared from the scene.

After years away from compulsory breaks, some of these movie stars are back and their return to our screens has been nothing short of incredible.

They managed to get on record-shattering movies and reminded Nigerians why and how they used to rule the industry back in the day.

Legit.ng brings you a list of Nollywood veterans who made huge comebacks into the movie industry.

1. Chidi Mokeme

Chidi Mokeme is currently the man of the moment. The actor starred in a Netflix Nigerian movie dubbed Shanty Town and easily outshined the rest of the cast.

Mokeme's performance in the movie had people digging up clips of movies he starred in years ago, as well as discussing his versatility.

The actor also recently revealed that his battle with Bell's palsy kept him off the entertainment scene.

2. Sola Sobowale

Sola Sobowale came back to her rightful position in the industry after staying away for years because of her children, with her role as Eniola Salami in Kemi Adetiba's King of Boys.

The actress played her role so well, that it didn't seem for a minute that she had been off the entertainment scene for years.

Sobowale is fondly called Oba, a result of how she embodied her Eniola Salami character.

3. Richard Mofe-Damijo

RMD as he is popularly called would first be remembered for his roles as a young dashing man in old Nollywood movies.

After a break, RMD came back stronger to Nollywood and he currently plays big/sugar daddy/underdog roles, fitting for his age and new style.

Not only did RMD come back with a bang, but he has also been giving younger actors a hard time as he is apparently, still hot to women of all ages.

4. Mercy Johnson

Just like Sola Sobowale, Mercy took a break from the movie industry to raise her four children.

During her absence from the entertainment scene, old clips of Mercy being a fantastic actress reminded fans daily of what they were missing.

The actress has been back in action for almost three years now and her performance in Funke Akindele's Battle on Buka Street was amazing.

5. Bimbo Akintola

Bimbo Akintola is also one of Nollywood's finest and after what seemed like a never-ending break, she is back on screens.

The actress hooked fans with her performance in Toyin Abraham's Ijakumo.

Akintola also starred in a Netflix Nollywood series, Far From Home, which has gotten a lot of accolades from movie lovers via reviews.

