Rihanna has sparked a massive Twitter debate after being named the 68th greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone

Online users slammed the singer's music career, saying she deserved no place on the contentious list

The American singer was ranked higher than Michael Jackson, and Celine Dion was not included on the list

On Rolling Stone's list of the greatest singers of all time, Rihanna came in at number 68, which has caused controversy. Twitter users are not having it.

Rihanna ranked higher than Michael Jackson on Rolling Stone's greatest singers of all time list. Image: Emma McIntyre and Dave Bennet

The news was shared on the blue bird app by the Twitter account @PopBase, and netizens had a lot to say about Riri's high rank.

Many people felt that the Lift Me Up singer didn't deserve her spot because the king of pop, Michael Jackson, was ranked lower. The Thriller hitmaker is ranked 86th out of 200 on the Rolling Stone list.

Many people were offended by the news and began criticizing Riri's voice and music career.

Check out the comments below:

@BARIJUKU said:

"That's a lie lmaooo lift me up was horrible."

@bloodymar652 shared:

"Joke of the century "

@taysmaroonn posted:

"Rihanna is above Michael Jackson and other legends? LMAO it has to be a joke."

@SRihammeh replied:

"The fact that Celine Dion isn't on the list at all whereas she's among the greatest vocalist worldwide."

@brenbubbly commented:

"Shouldn’t even be on this list."

@JofXav078 wrote:

"Love Riri but does she sing that well?"

@HereticSecret also said:

"Okay, I love Rihanna, but better than MJ? BETTER THAN MJ? I need an explanation."

@salmonisacolor also shared:

"I love Rihanna but the greatest singer of all time? Then where are Janet and Madonna?"

@ADCARTATTACK added:

" Definitely not based on the actual sound of the voice then right? Because NO CHANCE!!! I like some of her songs, but her voice ain't it."

