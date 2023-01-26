Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has been on the lips of many since she released her latest project Battle on Buka Street

Talking about the challenges faced on set, the filmmaker revealed she shot a famous scene in the movie in heavy sadness

The mum of two had to remind herself she already started the project and had no choice but to see it through

Funke Akindele's Battle on Buka Street turned out to be a great success, with many people giving positive reviews.

A scene quite a number of people enjoyed was Funke's fight with Mercy Johnson at the market, which according to Akindele was shot in huge sadness.

Funke Akindele talks about challenges while filming Battle on Buka Street Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The actress during an interview revealed that something personal happened to her on the day of the shoot and she cried heavily before going on set.

Breaks during the shot were moments Funke used to continue to wallow in her sadness, after reminding herself that she had gone too far to suddenly quit or give up.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.”- Thomas Edison"

"No matter how much one gets beaten down in life, one must always stay strong because like the quote above says, we become the most vulnerable when we cower in fear. When we give in to our sadness, it means we have allowed our weakness overtake us and nothing can be achieved in life with this type of attitude."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Funke's post

bishopphlow:

"@funkejenifaakindele well done. We are super proud of your strength and ability to turn downtimes to great moments. God bless you."

jumokeodetola:

"Inspirational! You’re a blessing & inspiration to the womenfolk. Congratulations ma’am ❤️"

folagade_banks:

"I love you so so much❤️❤️!! And this is one of the reasons why I love you the way I love you! You set your goals straight."

jagabanyoutube:

"If this doesn't motivate you enough, then it is left to you. Congratulations once again, Her Excellency."

quiliana_homes:

"This is one of the reasons you have stood out in your industry. Kudos to you❤️❤️"

Ini Edo reveals how far she went to be able to shoot fighting scene in Shanty Town

Chinese actor Jackie Chan is the king of stunts and Nigerian actress Ini Edo took a masterclass from him for her role in a Nollywood Netflix series dubbed Shanty Town.

Edo revealed this in a post on her Instagram page where she shared a short clip from one of her fighting scenes in the movie.

The actress swiftly delivered a punch on a man's face on set as Peter Okoye who also starred in the movie looked on.

Source: Legit.ng