Nigerian singer Tems has bagged an Oscar nomination for her contribution as a songwriter on ‘Lift Me Up’

Lift Me Up was one of the soundtracks on Marvel’s hit movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Tems’ latest nomination has excited many Nigerians as it comes a few days after popular rapper Snoop Dogg begged to work with her

It is another big win for Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi better known as Tem as she has been nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Original Song ahead of the 95th Academy Awards scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on March 12.

Tems was nominated for an award owing to her contribution as a songwriter on ”Lift Me Up,” one of the soundtracks on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Other co-writers include Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler.

Netizens react as Tems bags Oscar nomination

See the reactions below:

Zazarat:

"When Tems name comes up anywhere now Oscar award nominee Tems Imagine if/when she wins Oscar award winner Tems."

chinoso:

"Essence really blew Tems and brought her to the limelight giving her multiple awards and nominations now an Oscar nominee but what happened to wizkid that featured her on the track."

kedly_jr:

"With the way Tems dey collect Award and Nominations, isn't not too early to compare her with Tiwa savage? ."

defnotyourmate:

"Oh wow. This is major. Tems really blew when it was her time cos sis is grabbing all ."

bazefeed:

"Tems is officially an #Oscars nominee (@temsbaby)."

chiefrilly:

"Omo! I need Tems prayers word for word."

moyokunbae:

"Dear lord any prayer dat Tems pray to you I copy and paste."

madakimandela:

"Tems keep making us proud "

Snoop Dogg begs Tems for a feature

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that legendary American rapper, Snoop Dogg showed interest in making music with Nigerian star, Tems.

The talented songstress took to her official Instagram page to share some new photos of herself alongside a video of Snoop Dogg begging her for music collaboration.

In the video, the US rapper was heard telling Tems that he and his family are huge fans of her music. He then proceeded to ask when they will get on a song together.

