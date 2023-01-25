Nollywood actress, Yewande Abiodun’s estranged husband, Abiodun Thomas, has now returned home, to the joy of fans

Taking to social media, the filmmaker shared a heartwarming video of him spending time with his two daughters

This move came after Thomas publicly apologized to Yewande on social media and it got netizens sharing their thoughts

Popular Nollywood actress, Yewande Abiodun and her estranged husband, Abiodun Thomas, appear to have sorted out their issues.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Thomas who seemed to have finally returned home, shared a heartwarming video of him with their daughters.

In the video, the filmmaker was seen spending quality time with the two little girls and explained that his heart was filled with joy.

Fans react as actress Yewande Abiodun's estranged husband returns home after public apology. Photos: @iamabiodunthomas

This came shortly after Thomas had taken to social media to publicly apologize to his estranged wife and begged for her forgiveness.

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens react as Yewande Abiodun’s husband returns home after apologizing

Read what some social media users had to say about the heartwarming development below:

olubukolaadesina:

"I am so happy for you. God bless your home bro "

bb_ranky:

"Home and family is where the real and true love is .. ❤️"

oadejumo1:

"Na real man you be brother! I am truly happy for you!!! God bless you and your family ❤️❤️❤️"

ola_yetty1:

"This should be a lesson to all men out there, stay with your wife and cherish your family. There’s nothing out there….huuummm"

ola.emma.330:

"Please keep your family issues off social media. Cherish your wife and kids. There's nothing outside. God bless your home."

adeosun3393:

"Boss you don see outside and see say house sweet."

