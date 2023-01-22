Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a white woman looking unkempt on a Lagos road

The unidentified lady with no footwear on had red spots all over her body and had a cigarette in one hand

While some people blamed her situation on substance abuse, others thought she must have been used for rituals

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video of a white woman with no footwear and looking unkempt has surfaced on social media.

A lady who recorded the clip said she was on her way to get fuel in Sangotedo, Ajah when she spotted the unidentified woman.

She had red spots all over her body. Photo Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

She suspected that the white woman must have been 'used' and urged people to be careful, saying that no one is above "being used."

In the clip shared on Instagram, the lady had red spots all over her body and had a cigarette in her right hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

People gathered around the scene with concerned looks. She was reportedly spotted on Friday, January 20.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@big_hollywillz said:

"You sure say those syringe spots on her body no be dr*ug were she dey inject on herself, cuz everything unah dey blame boys."

@blossoming_soul1 said:

"Doesnt look like anybody used her. What if she came down to acquire mystic powers & it backfired. All these oyinbo that likes to dabble in black magic."

@as_animashaun said:

"Whenever I hear they have used that and this … what comes to my mind has always been If you know what amount of dr*ugs and categories some people are into them you will realise dr*ug abuse is the real cancer in our society."

@airmee0305 said:

"Still wondering why they are called white pipo. Looking at the color difference btwn her and that white bus is just so 7up.... the difference is clear."

@bigibk__ said:

"People saying they used her for ritual bla bla.

"This looks like an adverse effect of dr*ug abuse..."

Mad woman delivers a baby in front of a lady's shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mad woman had delivered a baby in front of a lady's shop.

A video from the incident, which was seen on TikTok, showed the mentally challenged woman on the floor as people gathered around her making videos and marvelling over what happened.

One of the women present strapped the newborn to her back and showed it to the video recorder when a man in their midst requested to see the kid.

Kindhearted folks began to make financial contributions to the mad woman and her newborn. The woman whose shop the baby was delivered described the incident as God sent.

Source: Legit.ng