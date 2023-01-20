May Yul-Edochie the wife of popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stirred reactions online with a viral clip she recently shared on her page

The viral clip is coming just a day after popular media personality Nedu Wazobia announced that Yul was set to be on his podcast, 'The Honest Bunch'

May in her response video noted that one who is with God is with the majority, while also going on to admonish that she is shielded by the favour of the almighty

Nigerian businesswoman and brand influencer, May Yul-Edochie has stirred up a major conversation online after she shared a video clip on her page in reaction to a report that her husband is set to appear on a popular podcast.

Ace media personality Nedu Wazobia had taken to his Instagram on January 19, 2023, to announce with a video that Yul Edochie was set to feature on his popular podcast, 'The Honest Bunch'.

May Yul-Edochie stirs up reactions online with a clip she shared on her page just hours after her husband's announcement about going on Nedu's podcast. Photo credit: @mayyuledochie/@nedu_wazobi

Nedu in his announcement revealed that Yul had quite a lot to say and was on the show to air it all.

"One with God is one with the majority" - May Yul-Edochie's reaction to her husband going on Nedu's podcast

However, Yul Edochie's wife, May, has reacted to the viral announcement, noting that she's highly blessed and favoured.

She went on to note that one who is with God is with the majority. May, also, disclosed that she's surrounded by the favour shield of God almighty.

See how Nigerians reacted to May Yul-Edochie's response to her husband's appearance on Nedu's podcast

@promisenkenchor:

"You're an inspiration to me. Being in your shoes, I know it's not easy."

@precious_fingz:

"If I don't love you sincerely❤️, what's my gain? One with God Almighty is a majority."

@blessn07:

"@mayyuledochie Amen! You have been endowed with abundance of grace. The favor of God is immeasurable; you will continue to experience the extreme goodness of the Lord. We thank the Almighty God for his faithfulness."

@omolara7850:

"Public notice: ANYONE who comes under this post to spew rubbish I will cur..se."

@quartey_juliana:

"YOU ARE BLESSED BEYOND MEASURE."

@anitangoziukagbor:

"You didn't post this for people to feel sorry for you. You are better than that. I know you posted this to encourage yourself and other people going through similar challenges to always put their trust in God."

@tripleernestk:

"May don't let this online inlaws deceive you, try go make peace ✌️ with your darling husband and take your position as a 1st wife and queen."

@chimurphyngo0:

"You’re favoured beyond measures sis and God is not done with you because he is the beginning and the end."

“Use your wife to shine as usual”: Nigerians react as Yul Edochie goes on Nedu’s Podcast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie was ready to be the topic of discussion again as he decided to go on Nedu's The Honest Bunch podcast.

Nedu became a hot topic on social media after he revealed how some female celebrities make their 'hard-earned' money.

Popular actor Yul Edochie who has become a subject of public ridicule since he took a second wife has also gone on the podcast.

