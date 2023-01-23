Apostle Johnson Suleman is in the strings of untangling events as various issues surrounding the pastor continues to surface

The Man of God, who has been the subject of unresolved allegations by Nollywood star Halima Abubakar, was called out for another issue

A popular Twitter user known for giving his unsolicited opinions on social media trends, recently reminded Suleman about his unsolved assassins case

The news about Apostle Suleman and the Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar is yet to go down as a fresh matter surrounding the pastor arose.

The Man of God was recently tagged along in another heated session online, stirred by the one of the popular Twitter users Daniel Regha.

Daniel Regha calls out Apostle Johnson Suleman on assassination case Credit: @johnson_suleman_official, @danielregha

Amidst the viral feud between Halima and Suleman, the Twitter influencer decided to call the preacher out on another pending issue that the public was also interested in.

Daniel reminded the Apostle that he is yet to reveal the names of the assassins that attacked him and his entourage months ago.

The influencer went on to accuse him of keeping quiet amidst the seven lives that were lost in that attack and advised authorities to look into the matter.

Suleman responded to Daniel’s tweet, saying that he has provided every detail to the police and added that the Twitter user talks a lot.

Look at a screenshot of Apostle Johnson Suleman’s response to Daniel Regha’s tweet

Netizens react to Johnson Suleman’s response

unkusp:

"Since the police are silent why not sue the police commission. But u rushed sue Halima for 1b."

mzjkwealth:

"Why didn’t he respond to Halima and GLB."

realmarachi:

"Indabohski better pass this one...walahi. "

jbjaunty:

"Person wey dey talk too dey tell another person “you talk too much” town hall talkers."

everywomansecret:

"We will want you to also respond to Halima like this bro, he is not talking too much, it is time we have many talkative, many things left unsaid."

mss_veey:

"He can reply Daniel, but hasn't replied all the sexual allegations made on him."

vote_peter_obi:

" pastor response shows he’s familiar with Daniella."

Apostle Suleman slams N1 billion lawsuit against Halima Abubakar

The drama between Halima Abubakar, and Apostle Suleman Johnson, the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, took a new turn as the preacher has taken the matter to court.

Suleman filed a case against her for alleged defamation in October 2022 and the court case will commence on March 25.

In 2022, the Apostle filed a writ against the actress to seek for several reliefs against her, Premium Times reported.

