Nollywood actress, Yewande Adekoya Abiodun turned a year older recently and her estranged husband celebrated her

In an Instagram post, Abiodun Thomas pleaded for forgiveness as he wished her a happy birthday

The actress and Thomas parted ways in April of 2022 and the news was shared by the actress on social media

It appears that for many people, the year 2023 has put a lot of things in perspective and one such person is Abiodun Thomas.

The actor/producer took to his Instagram page to celebrate his estranged wife, Yewande Adekoya Abiodun, on her birthday.

Photos of Yewande and her husband. Credit: @iambiodunthomas

Source: Instagram

He shared photos of the actress and mother of kids and accompanied them with a caption in which he celebrated her birthday and asked for forgiveness.

In his words:

"Darling in the spirit of your birthday I want to use this time to say I'm sorry once more for the things I have done wrongly and also to tell you that I love you and I will continue to love you even more. May God continue to bless and guide us throughout our lifetime Enjoy ur big day my love❤️❤️❤️Let's focus on the brighter side of life #onGod"

See post below:

In response, Yewande said:

"Haaaaaa, Ishola. I don’t even know what to say."

Source: Legit.ng