Popular media personality Nedu shattered the internet after a recent podcast episode with actor Kunle Remi

Nedu trended on social media platforms after he revealed what some female celebrities do to make money

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has honoured the request to be on Nedu's The Honest Bunch podcast, and different reactions have taken over the post

Popular Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie is ready to be the topic of discussion again as he decided to go on Nedu's The Honest Bunch podcast.

Nedu became a hot topic on social media after he revealed how some female celebrities make their 'hard-earned' money.

Yul Edochie goes on Nedu's podcast to spill the tea Photo credit: @yuledochie/@nedu_wazobiafm

Popular actor Yul Edochie who has become a subject of public ridicule since he took a second wife has also gone on the podcast.

In a video shared on Nedu's page, the filmmaker revealed that he has a lot to say.

Nigerians react to the video

The video sparked reactions on social media and as usual, Yul got dragged for constantly seeking attention.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

nwaononenyi_oraifite:

"See as he don fade finish"

ellla4luv

"Na this one them for Dey see yul anything to be relevant he must go "

realvalent:

"If you like carry ur whole family matter Nd drop.or use ur wife to shine as usual."

geraldezuruike:

"Ahh! na here the podcast take finish "

elvisesomonu:

"This one Is not coming to tell us what I'd happening in the industry, because he is the one happening the happenings "

hildamerryheart:

"Na wetin him dey find since. Thankfully, e don happen."

nkolinirvana:

"He will use foul words now to scatter the polygamy that May is about to manage. Like why honor the interview "

Kunle Remi reveals how entertainer gave him candle and oil

Before joining the industry, Kunle Remi was informed by an entertainer who was introduced to him by a friend that he hadn't paid his dues.

While speaking in an interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, the actor noted that the entertainer he met kept mentioning names to show how well-connected he is.

Remi then went on to reveal that he was told by the man to 'bend over' and it suddenly almost seemed like a good idea with the way it was painted.

