Globally recognised Afrobeats star Burna Boy has added a new Lamborghini to his collection of luxury cars

The Last Last singer was seen in a video excited and revving the engine of his newest whip

As expected, many of Burna Boy's fans and followers have stormed the internet to congratulate and celebrate his win

The self-acclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, brought the internet to a halt with his latest acquisition.

The Grammy Award-winning superstar just added a sleek Lamborghini to his collection of rides.

Burna Boy rides in his new Lamborghini Credit: @burnaboythegenre, @notjustok

Source: Instagram

A video shared on social media showed a session when Burna Boy tested his latest whip and employed Portable’s viral pseudonym "Wahala" to depict his excitement.

See the video of Burna Boy in his latest car below:

Fans react to Burna Boy’s video in his Lamborghini

warrifirstson:

"Odogwu like competition but popsi no dey see am. "

edgar_snazzy:

"Portable go soon attack you for saying wahala."

francisdurkio:

"If you like go crash am for Lekki."

mhister_quench:

"All because of wizkid."

sureblacboi

If you don’t have any reason to make money just get am."

ayi_failed:

"Wake me when he reinvest in the economy of his country.... Build school build hospital... Build mentoring spaces."

deevyne._xx:

"Highest paid and that’s on period. Dey play!!"

iskilze:

"Person way no d even drive go anywhere...all this things na waste of money and seeking of validation."

ajax_tex:

"And no road to move it’s performance in LAGOS!"

leponky:

"Odogwu get doings normally."

beep_peel:

"Shatta Wale has bought 2 of it already."

