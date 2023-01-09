Global site navigation

“Burna Boy Likes Competition”: Odogwu Roars in His New Sleeky Lamborghini, Netizens React
“Burna Boy Likes Competition”: Odogwu Roars in His New Sleeky Lamborghini, Netizens React

by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Globally recognised Afrobeats star Burna Boy has added a new Lamborghini to his collection of luxury cars
  • The Last Last singer was seen in a video excited and revving the engine of his newest whip
  • As expected, many of Burna Boy's fans and followers have stormed the internet to congratulate and celebrate his win

The self-acclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, brought the internet to a halt with his latest acquisition.

The Grammy Award-winning superstar just added a sleek Lamborghini to his collection of rides.

African Giant Burna Boy, Burna Boy rides in his new Lamborghini
Burna Boy rides in his new Lamborghini Credit: @burnaboythegenre, @notjustok
Source: Instagram

A video shared on social media showed a session when Burna Boy tested his latest whip and employed Portable’s viral pseudonym "Wahala" to depict his excitement.

See the video of Burna Boy in his latest car below:

Fans react to Burna Boy’s video in his Lamborghini

warrifirstson:

"Odogwu like competition but popsi no dey see am. "

edgar_snazzy:

"Portable go soon attack you for saying wahala."

francisdurkio:

"If you like go crash am for Lekki."

mhister_quench:

"All because of wizkid."

sureblacboi

If you don’t have any reason to make money just get am."

ayi_failed:

"Wake me when he reinvest in the economy of his country.... Build school build hospital... Build mentoring spaces."
deevyne._xx:
"Highest paid and that’s on period. Dey play!!"

iskilze:

"Person way no d even drive go anywhere...all this things na waste of money and seeking of validation."

ajax_tex:

"And no road to move it’s performance in LAGOS!"

leponky:

"Odogwu get doings normally."

beep_peel:

"Shatta Wale has bought 2 of it already."

Nigerian celebrities who acquired expensive mansions and brand-new cars

For many in the entertainment industry, becoming a homeowner or being able to afford the expensive rides of their dreams is a sort of success marker.

Many people see these purchases as a pat on the back and a reward for sticking to their craft rather than a waste of resources.

Legit.ng compiled a list of Nigerian celebrities who purchased new homes or automobiles in 2022.

