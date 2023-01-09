“Burna Boy Likes Competition”: Odogwu Roars in His New Sleeky Lamborghini, Netizens React
- Globally recognised Afrobeats star Burna Boy has added a new Lamborghini to his collection of luxury cars
- The Last Last singer was seen in a video excited and revving the engine of his newest whip
- As expected, many of Burna Boy's fans and followers have stormed the internet to congratulate and celebrate his win
The self-acclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, brought the internet to a halt with his latest acquisition.
The Grammy Award-winning superstar just added a sleek Lamborghini to his collection of rides.
A video shared on social media showed a session when Burna Boy tested his latest whip and employed Portable’s viral pseudonym "Wahala" to depict his excitement.
See the video of Burna Boy in his latest car below:
Fans react to Burna Boy’s video in his Lamborghini
warrifirstson:
"Odogwu like competition but popsi no dey see am. "
edgar_snazzy:
"Portable go soon attack you for saying wahala."
francisdurkio:
"If you like go crash am for Lekki."
mhister_quench:
"All because of wizkid."
sureblacboi
If you don’t have any reason to make money just get am."
ayi_failed:
"Wake me when he reinvest in the economy of his country.... Build school build hospital... Build mentoring spaces."
deevyne._xx:
"Highest paid and that’s on period. Dey play!!"
iskilze:
"Person way no d even drive go anywhere...all this things na waste of money and seeking of validation."
ajax_tex:
"And no road to move it’s performance in LAGOS!"
leponky:
"Odogwu get doings normally."
beep_peel:
"Shatta Wale has bought 2 of it already."
Nigerian celebrities who acquired expensive mansions and brand-new cars
For many in the entertainment industry, becoming a homeowner or being able to afford the expensive rides of their dreams is a sort of success marker.
Many people see these purchases as a pat on the back and a reward for sticking to their craft rather than a waste of resources.
Legit.ng compiled a list of Nigerian celebrities who purchased new homes or automobiles in 2022.
