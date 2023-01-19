Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has continued to share shady posts on social media that fans believe is directed to comedian, Mr Jollof

The music star took to Snapchat to blast men who beg to feed their women and noted that they should be the househelp

Wizkid’s now-deleted post went viral online and a number of netizens seemed to think it was for Mr Jollof

Top Nigerian musician, Wizkid, seems to be throwing shade on social media and a number of netizens believe it is directed at controversial comedian, Mr Jollof.

Recall that Mr Jollof had blasted the music star after his announcement of considering doing a music tour with Davido.

Taking to Snapchat, Wizkid shared a cryptic post that got netizens believing that he was throwing shade at Mr Jollof.

Wizkid's post causes stir, fans claim he was throwing shade at Mr Jollof. Photos: @mr.jollof_, @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

The More Love, Less Ego star called on ladies and told them that if their man has been begging to feed them since they have been together, then he should also make sure to wash her undergarments and the plates because he is the househelp.

He wrote:

“Ladiessss…..if ur man out here begging to feed u and ur family since una Dey together, make sure him dey wash ur pant / bra and plates for house. That's ur house help. Good morning kids.”

See a screenshot of the now-deleted post below:

Nigerans point fingers at Mr Jollof as Wizkid throws shade on social media

Shortly after the music star’s post went viral on other social media platforms, a number of netizens reacted to it.

Some of them were amused while others seemed to think it was shade thrown at Mr Jollof. Read some of their comments below:

ogidan_topman:

"Imagine if na portable talk this thing now una go say he no get sense una day here they shout popsy."

bright_opeyemi9:

"Jollof catch ur sub"

naomidavid_:

"Jollof dun enter one chance "

bhabs_wg:

"Chai Jollof just collect bullet "

hazel__scott0:

"Nah jollof get this sub "

hiiibeekay:

"Na Jollof he Dey talk too "

jumpsuit_magazine:

"This one don dey turn portable"

Mr Jollof shey you hear? Fans react to Wizkid's cryptic post

Wizkid recently shared an adorable photo of himself on daddy duty with an interesting caption that got people talking.

The More Love, Less Ego star shared a mirror selfie of himself with his older son, Zion, and his newborn baby, while he was getting his hair done.

Not stopping there, Wizkid accompanied the cute photo with an interesting caption that netizens seemed to think was a shade at someone.

The singer captioned the photo:

“2023 Abeg make sure u and ur family don chop! Good morning kids.”

Source: Legit.ng