Popular Singer Shakira separated from Gerard Pique in June 2022, after being together for 11 years

According to new reports, Shakira found an empty jam jar in the fridge after returning home from traveling, implying someone else had been staying there

She hinted at this in the music video for her single Te Felicito, which depicts her opening a fridge

Internationally singer Shakira reportedly discovered her ex-lover footballer Gerard Pique's affair by finding a clue hidden in their fridge.

Shakira reveals how she discovered Gerard Pique was cheating. Photo: Shakira.

Source: Twitter

Shakira, 45, has alluded to this in one of her music videos.

Eaten strawberry jam

According to Daily Mail, the singer found out her ex was having an affair when discovered a jar of strawberry jam had been eaten while she was away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Shakira referenced this in a music video for her single Te Felicito in April, which featured a clip of the head of her collaborator Rauw Alejandro inside an open fridge.

ShowNews Today reported that Shakira knew that Gerard and their children didn't like strawberry jam, and for this reason, she was convinced that someone else had been staying at their home when she found the jar.

The musican returned home from a period of traveling when she noticed the jam in her fridge had been eaten, and she knew the rest of her family disliked it.

Gerard Piqué moves on

Pique has since moved and Shakira was reportedly furious after they pictured the footballer kissing a woman.

The woman identified as Clara Chia spent quality time with Piqué at the Summerfest Cerdanya.

Piqué had been closely linked with multiple women after his and Shakira's highly publicised breakup.

According to Marca, Shakira's close associate stated it had not impressed the singer with her ex-husband's attitude and display.

Daily Mail reported the images of the passionate kiss were published by the Spanish media outlet Socialite as the new couple locked lips in Catalonia.

A reliable source divulged that Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for some time now, disclosing that she is a student and also works for him in organising events.

Shakira and Piqué reach child custody deal

Colombian music superstar Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard Pique have reached an agreement over the custody of their two children following their breakup.

The 45-year-old "Hips don't Lie" songstress plans to move to Miami with the couple's two sons and Pique will have them for 10 days each month plus during school holidays, the player's lawyer, Ramon Tamborero, said.

"It is not that one has won and another has lost, if anyone won it has been the children," he told AFP after the conclusion of the custody negotiations which lasted months.

Source: TUKO.co.ke