Veteran actor and member of the LP presidential campaign team, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has shared an important message for fellow Igbos

The entertainer specifically directed his message at Igbos outside the southeast region of the country and urged them to vote in their respective places of residence

Kanayo’s message, however, sparked mixed reactions from his followers on the social media platform

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, is among celebrities who have been vocal and actively involved ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The entertainer who is a member of the presidential campaign council of the Labour Party (LP) recently shared a video on Instagram addressing Igbos in different parts of the country.

Kanayo specifically directed his message to those who reside outside the southeast to remain where they are and cast their votes come February.

"All these rumours of wars, attacks are there to put fear into the Igbos to leave where they are and that is not going to work. They want them to flee to the east and return after the elections, it’s not going to work. This video is to speak boldness into our south-east brothers and sisters, to make them understand that he who fights and runs away lives to fight another day. There’s no need. Do not try to make any attempt to stay out of where you reside because that’s a design to reduce our numbers," he said.

According to the veteran actor, the 2023 election is very critical and it’s important for Igbos to stay wherever they are in a bid to secure 25% votes out of the 36 states in the country for LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

officialglobal_dominion said:

"Let’s take out tribalism out of this election please..we should vote for competence, character and track records..even Peter Obi is always saying this..please bringing tribalism into Peter Obi presidency is not okay..there are lots of Nigerians from different parts of the country that are rooting for Peter Obi."

iam_royzey1 said:

"Why are u being tribalistic, you are instigating hate and tribal conflict across the nation. We all want a better Nigeria and u are here preaching igbo this and that, I am highly disappointed in you."

channeliyke said:

"IGBOs are everywhere don’t joke with their Populations in Nigeria and globally…. Nigeria will be great "

official_aku_don said:

"Good information from KOK. I wish this election will be properly monitored expecially Peter Obi vote counts. Nigeria is lacking so many developments and only PO can fix the nation. I saw the Nigeria debts and I wept."

