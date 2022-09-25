A young lady has got social media buzzing following her reactions to singer Asake's fun time with another lady

The lady opened her mouth in huge surprise as the singer passionately rocked another babe during his stage performance

She noted that the singer served her breakfast and Nigerians wondered whether she is Asake's girlfriend

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A diehard female fan of YBNL's rave of the moment, Ololade Asake has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after a video she made went viral online.

In the TikTok video, the beautiful lady was left stunned as the Mr Money With The Vibe crooner rocked another lady during his stage performance.

Lady rocks Asake during performance. Credit: @damilareo

Source: Instagram

The lady and Asake had fun as the singer went nasty with her while they made funny moves together on stage.

In reaction to the public escapades, the lady opened her mouth in disbelief and noted that Asake has served her breakfast.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of the lady who feels cheated after Asake rocked another babe during his stage performance.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Naomi_nanagirl:

"I no come dey understand the way artists take dea preform for stage again oo."

Ayodejidareal:

"If I meet some people in heaven, I will be the one to scatter everything myself."

Jhenney_b:

"We plenty wey dey share Asake."

Heleneneoche:

"These musicians Dey see tins o omo GOD Abeg o na the mouth remain to enter."

Joy_bella__lee:

"The breakfast reach me too nah all of us dey share am."

Old photos of Ololade Asake spark hilarious reactions online

The Internet came alive when some unimaginably old videos of trending YBNL star, Ololade Asake, made it to social media.

In the video, the several hits maker looked like a shadow of himself, and he was spotted with some of his old crew members.

The old comparative photos of Mr Money With The Vibe crooner have got people talking about changes that are inevitable in human beings.

Source: Legit.ng