“The Food Look Like Wetin Go Sweet?” Obi Cubana Puts Billionaire Status Aside As He Turns Cook for His Family
- Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana loves to show off and take care of his family and a recent saw the kitchen
- The businessman was on a TikTok live and his wife and sons joined him in the kitchen as he made them food
- While some people commended the billionaire for entering the kitchen despite his status, others called him out for doing it for social media
Popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, during a TikTok live session on his page, made it clear that he knows his way around the kitchen.
In a video sighted online, the billionaire was seen making noodles. He ran a commentary expressing how great the food would turn out.
Obi Cubana's sons were seen in the video as they kept him company, as well as his wife, Lush Eby.
The video also partially showed off the modern and lavish kitchen in Cubana's Abuja mansion.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to the video
_king_jossy_:
"Anytime camera is involved it means it doesn’t happen often."
notinyourimagination:
"Poor man go vex say him wife allow am enter kitchen."
nolimitmarley_:
"Which one is, is yum again?"
mya__jesus:
"Even if it’s indomie you have to know how to do it, there’s levels to it "
kruiz025_:
"Why be say nah when he enter kitchen today dem video…..days wey he no think am nko."
shugaluv_:
"But Ebuka wey Dey one apartment go dey vex say I no bring water make him wash hand chop soup wey no be him prepare."
nedu_ethel:
"Poor and broke men do the most."
a_j_snizz_:
"That food looks like wetin go sweet?"
priscababy7:
"Some to boil ordinary water nah problem."
calming_down_isnot_recommended:
"Make e cook local food I wan see something."
Obi Cubana picks son up from school with private jet
All was set for Christmas in billionaire businessman Obi Cubana's home after his son Alex finally arrived from school.
Cubana picked his child up from school with a private jet and shared moments with the boy while on air.
From the airport, it was straight to a luxurious ride, a Maybach, all the way to the Cubana mansion in Abuja.
