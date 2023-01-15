Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s hit song, Last Last, was heard being played at US star Chris Brown’s daughter’s party

Chris Brown’s daughter, Diamond, recently clocked a year old and a big party was thrown to celebrate her

Videos from the occasion made the rounds online and Burna Boy’s Last Last was heard being played in one of the clips

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s hit song, Last Last, has continued to prove its global reach going by recent events.

Popular US singer, Chris Brown’s daughter, Diamond, recently clocked a year old and a party was thrown to mark the occasion.

In a video from the event making the rounds on social media, Nigerian star, Burna Boy’s Last Last song was heard being played at the event.

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's song plays at Chris Brown's daughter's birthday party. Photos: @burnaboygram, @breezymiwa_japan729

The video showed the party venue decorated in white and pink with the guests dressed in all-white outfits.

The guests also seemed pretty chilled as Burna’s song played in the background while they relaxed and the children played around.

Nigerians react to Burna Boy’s song playing at Chris Brown’s daughter’s birthday party

After the video went viral online, a number of Nigerians reacted to it. While some of them noted that there was nothing special about Burna’s song playing at the party, others said that Last Last is a global tune.

Read some of their comments below:

hawaht.honey:

"Where does the song not play ‍♀️"

balogunibrahim289:

"Hen hen what’s new in that mchewww"

kalebooffical:

"Another grammy award loading.. 85% "

oshorun_official:

"The DJ na even whitee, him just they slam afrobeat like sey Yankee music no dey for him lapee."

bahdboybayo_:

"Global chune"

abkapon.africa:

"World best"

sharonjonah123:

"Big tune"

iamharmilton_237:

"Odogu burna"

Nice one.

