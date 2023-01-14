Popular American singer, Chris Brown, recently showed love to Nigerian music star, Rema, on social media

It all started when Chris Brown reacted to a video of Rema speaking on how they met and made plans to work together

According to Chris Brown, Rema is an amazing artiste and is truly gifted, he also called the Nigerian star his lil bro

Top Nigerian singer, Rema’s talent was recently praised on social media by legendary US singer, Chris Brown.

Chris Brown had taken to his Instagram story to give Rema his flowers with a post where he acknowledged the young singer’s talent.

The US singer had shared a video of Rema speaking on how they met and also eventually worked together on a song.

According to Rema, a friend had taken him to Chris Brown’s house and they got along very well. The Nigerian star added that they later went to the studio and he was privileged to hear some of Chris Brown’s songs that the world has not heard yet.

Rema also explained that he later played his own songs for Chris Brown who ended up being impressed and pushing for them to work on a song together.

Rema said:

“A friend of mine brought me to his house and we just connected as people. We had a discussion, we played games, Chris Brown is really a great person. So we got in the studio and he played amazing songs and I had the privilege to listen to some songs that the world has not listened to and it was a blessing for me and then he told me to play my stuff and I played Time and Affection and that was the first song I played and he liked it and he was like he would like to jump on a record and that was a blessing for me because he is a legend to me. I sent the song over and he did his verse and it was so beautiful.”

Chris Brown then reacted to the video by praising Rema’s talent. The US singer referred to the Nigerian star as his lil bro then added that he is an amazing and truly gifted artiste.

Chris Brown wrote:

“Lil bro is an amazing artist.. Truly truly gifted. Such a humble soul. Thank you lil bro.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Chris Brown praises Rema on social media

Chris Brown’s post on Rema impressed some Nigerian netizens and they reacted to it.

Read some comments below:

mz_jennyfer:

"Love Love Love ❤️"

dj_scofield23:

"@chrisbrownofficial out there supporting real talent "

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng