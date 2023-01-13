Highly celebrated Nollywood star Toyin Abraham has disclosed that she will not influence anyone’s vote in the upcoming 2023 elections.

The actress explained that as things were, she was not campaigning for any politician because she wanted the people to vote for who they wanted without looking up to her

Toyin also highlighted that she would make sure the candidate she votes for is someone she can trust with the future and progress of the nation

Much-loved Nollywood actor Toyin Abraham has disclosed her stance for the upcoming 2023 elections.

The movie goddess recently granted an interview on TVC, in which she stated her position on the 2023 elections.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham Credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

In the interview, Toyin was asked if she was supporting her colleague Funke Akindele, who is vying for the position of deputy governor under the People's Democratic Party (PDP). The actress stated that she was not campaigning for any candidate or political party because she wanted people to make their decisions without her influence.

Toyin said her choice of candidate will be highly dependent on who she can trust and who she believes will be able to build the future of the country.

"I am not campaigning for anybody; I might wake up tomorrow and say that I want to campaign for someone, but for now I am not. I want everybody to make their own decisions so that when trouble comes, no one will say... Because I know I have influence, and about that, we are all women here, I won’t let anyone use the gender card on me. I will support someone who supports the people. And I will support someone who is competent, and I will support someone who I know can deal with the crowd.

See the video of Toyin Abraham

Netizens react to Toyin’ Abraham’s stance

nifemijosh:

"It's very unfortunate that most of us find it very difficult to accept people's decision and opinion. Once someone isn't on thesame page with you the person becomes an enemy. You guys are not receptive to other people's opinion and very appalling she said she's not campaigning for anyone,she has just one vote and that's it. It's her choice, make your own choice too and stop bullying people on the internet because of diverse opinion."

king__dmj:

"Toyin you dae craze what do you mean by someone who support women you no get sense na only women dae Lagos that’s where we know say you get beef for funke."

jacombaa:

"Let me tell you, am not voting for any stupid PDP.....FUNKE HERSELF know she no gonwin for lagos......but tell your sis born again stripp*r to know the formula of life the someone will sha be before in every level you attain in life. Go and see all her posts during this her film shows in cinemas...she is always throwing shades to funke......your own film too is great,I love it but please jealousy is all over you toyin......you are also doing excellently but ma fi ote si.... ote man te olote mole ni ........she remains one of my favourite.....but please dey give am to funke....she no be your make .....buka Street to the ...also ijakumo to the world.....all of you wey abuse me ......thank you all,may God make you greater ijn."

eleazerfemi9:

"Olorun this woman, @toyin_abraham you are something else you support her you don't that is your own business,will love her and coming deputy governor my God grace."

Lady sheds tears after meeting Toyin Abraham

Recently, the actress went to a cinema for another meet and greet for her new film, Ijakumo, and she had a humble experience with a fan named Adeola Awokoya.

After seeing the Nollywood star for the first time, the die-hard fan couldn't contain her excitement.

The lady then encircled Abraham in a tight embrace and broke down in tears of joy.

