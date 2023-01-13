Barely a few days after she marked her 25th birthday, BBNaija reality star Nengi has shown the birthday gift she received from her fans

Flaunting boxes of new and old N500 notes in a short clip, Nengi could be heard gushing about her fans

The reality star’s birthday gift has stirred reactions on social media as many continue to wonder who the fans are

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Nengi days after she marked her 25th birthday took to her Instastories to flaunt the gift she received from her fans and well-wishers.

Sharing a short clip, Nengi could be seen with boxes of money containing the new and old N500 naira notes.

Fans give Nengi boxes of money as birthday gifts. Credit: @nengiofficial

The reality star who was happy with the birthday gift could be heard gushing about her fans as she said:

"I came back to my birthday gift from my fans."

See the video below:

Netizens react to Nengi’s birthday gift

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens raised questions on who the fans were.

See some of the reactions below:

adorahble_:

"Wahala for who no get FANS."

olusolajegede.esq.mciarb:

"I need fans in my life too."

clear_lifestyleblog:

"Big brother ladies dey enjoy sha, long after the show. I can’t say the same for the guys."

tech_xi:

"Who are this fans? where them Dey sitdown gather this money?"

__kofoworola_:

"Me sev i Dey go this BBN o Ahan."

belindaoma:

"If i nogo BBN this year, make i know wetin cause am. Eyin fans mi da? "

official_wendy__:

"Lol for this hardship,where this fans dey see all this money abeg ‍♀️‍♀️."

priscillia_oluchi_:

"Wow!! These ones pass Fans ooo, Na AC dem be ooo. Congratulations. ."

thebeautyinstigator:

"After how many years, you people are still contributing money.... Weh don."

nurse_weysabi:

"Fans make una locate me na."

