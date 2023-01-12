Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 5 winner Laycon has made some thrilling revelations regarding his relationship life

The reality TV superstar opened up about his relationships with three public figures in the past, which were not made public all along

A video of Laycon’s interview has stirred a wide range of reactions online, with netizens wondering how Laycon managed to keep such information from the public until now

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Ex-Big Brother Naija superstar Olamilekan Agbeleshie, popularly known as Laycon, has opened up about the history of his relationship life.

The BBnaija season 5 winner was in an interview with on-air personality Osi Suave when he made the revelations known.

Big Brother Naija season 5 winner Laycon Credit: @itslaycon

Source: Instagram

Laycon explained that most of these celebrities were actresses and public figures, but that he decided to keep each of them on a low.

See the video of BBNaija Laycon discussing his dating history:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reactions from netizens on BBNaija Laycon’s relationship

dutchess_eki:

"Good now keep it yo yourself."

cakesbysemi:

"A worthy winner ❤️❤️❤️ my fa."

blarenah_enterprises_new:

We are not interested ati public figures, ati private figures guys go get ur PVC please."

misikell:

"Of lay lay.. abeg jaye lo... Na ur time u dey. Finest."

co01:

"Laycon don fresh no be small."

houseoftommie:

"Omo see laycon o n*gga cleaned up so good lovit."

__slender_moore:

"Bhad guy."

ttonyegram:

"3 public figures now now,Omo this search for true love be getting real in these streets oo."

ritas_voice:

"Since he dated 3 public figures ino work, he should try private Figures."

house_of_zhee_fabrics:

"Laycoon love and light."

tams__k:

"He looks good."

BBNaija Chichi gets dragged for using influencer’s face on her birthday Photo

popular influencer named Ewaoba came out to accuse the reality TV star of using her face to edit her birthday pictures.

The influencer took to her Instagram story to share a photo of one of Chichi’s birthday pictures and went on to query why the BBNaija star’s face in the picture was exactly like hers.

Followers of the influencer went on to agree with her over the claims made.

Source: Legit.ng