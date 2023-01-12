A video of former BBNaija reality stars and lovebirds Nengi and Ozo is currently trending on social media

The two were spotted at an event in Ghana alongside Shina Ya Eye editions stars Whitemoney and Angel

However, fans were quick to share their opinions as it looked like Ozo and Nengi were snubbing each other

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality stars Nengi and Ozo, who were considered love birds during their stay in the Lockdown edition are making headlines over a trending video of them in Ghana.

The duo who linked up with Lockdown co-reality stars Angel Smith, WhiteMoney at an event, however, left fans talking with the way they related with each other.

Ozo and Nengi meet in Ghana. Credit: @nengiofficial @officialozo

A clip showed Whitemoney seated between Ozo and Nengi, while the two barely made eye contact with some fans suggesting they were snubbing each other.

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Ozo and Nengi in Ghana

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

aliyah_wc:

"I’m not even shipping this two, never did. But I hate seeing friendships ruined to being complete strangers. It makes me really sad."

yinkus79:

"Make una Dey deceive una sef! So Ozo and Nengi no see separate seats sit abi? You leave my FAVs alone oooo! They are doing fine❤️."

cynth_ia3230:

"Ozo looks like he still likes Nengi! He looks shy and uncomfortable I’m just saying,don’t come for me."

pepintern:

"Leave Ozo alone. He now has a girlfriend."

yettyymoh:

"How they became strangers is alarming.. don’t date but what happened to that beautiful friendship?"

ndamoiselle:

"Is like people who are avoiding each other... I mibjt be wrong.. They look cute though."

igwebikeofficial:

"I too like angel body."

minnie.newman:

"They had such a close relationship. It’s sad that they not even friends.Still love them and hope that they can at least be friends someday."

ucheikoku745:

"ozo and nengi acting like mini enemies."

