Kanye West has allegedly exchanged vows with a Yeezy architect Bianca Censori whom he has been dating

The rapper was also spotted rocking a ring while with her although they have not filed for a marriage certificate

According to reports, the wedding ring symbolises their commitment to each other and he also treats her like wifey

US rapper Kanye West has reportedly exchanged vows with a Yeezy architect Bianca Censori.

Kanye West married to Yeezy architect. Photo: TMZ.

Source: UGC

It looks like Kanye West has finally moved on from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian after their divorce was made official.

The rapper according to TMZ got married to a Yeezy architect in a private wedding ceremony.

Bianca is an architectural designer for Yeezy and worked with the rapper and his company for years.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The two have been spotted together, and she recently changed her hair to blonde

Kanye and the lady have however not filed for a marriage certificate to make it legal.

The father of four has however been spotted rocking a ring on his finger and according to TMZ it is a symbol of their love and commitment.

Kanye West and Kim K reunite for their son’s 7th birthday

Since their split, rapper Kanye West and reality star Kim Kardashian have tried hard to co-parent their four kids.

Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian reportedly reunited for their son's seventh birthday.

The US rapper and the reality TV star celebrated Saint's birthday at the latter's house in Hidden Hills estate on Monday, December 5.

TMZ reported that the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker spent several hours at Kim's mansion.

The publication reports that it was not immediately clear whether other members of Kim's family also attended the party.

Netizens shared mixed reactions to Kim's decision to invite Ye as claimed she's an attention-seeker while others praised her for being a bigger person.

Taking to TMZ's comment section on Twitter, social media users accused Kim of inviting Ye to the birthday celebration for clout. They said she was just seeking media attention as usual.

Source: TUKO.co.ke