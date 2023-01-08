Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly gone separate ways for the second time

Jenner shares two kids with the rapper; their daughter, Stormi, 4, and their nearly one-year-old son who was born last year in February 2022

According to a source, the ex-couple was supposed to spend holidays together but the reality TV stars went to Aspen

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly parted ways for the second time after the two celebrities rekindled their romance in 2020.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly split again. Photo: Kylie Jenner.

Source: UGC

A source close to the TV personality and the Texas-born rapper told Us Weekly, Kylie and Travis have called it quits again.

According to the source, the stars were supposed to spend the holidays together but the beauty mogul went to Aspen to be with her family.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the insider revealed.

Adding that:

"This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again and off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

News that the duo broke up comes after Jenner, 25, took their 4-year-old daughter Stormi on a New Year’s getaway to Aspen, Colorado, with her friends Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Stassie Karanikolaou.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a clip of herself and her little one sledding via her TikTok on Sunday, January 1.

In the video, the California native can be heard saying:

“We’re on a serious adventure right now.”

Before going their separate ways, Jenner supported the rapper, 31, during his December 2022 performance in Miami alongside 50 Cent for Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s gathering.

