BBNaija Level Up winner Phyna has cleared the air about her having a child as she shared the full details

Phyna revealed she is not her biological child but that of her cousin whose wife died before delivery

The reality star added that she had been the one taking care of the child since then, which made many assume she was the biological mother

In a recent statement, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up winner Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has opened up on the full details about her being a mother.

Phyna, during an interview on the E-Splash podcast, was questioned about her child, and she shared the full details.

Phyna says she is not the biological mother of her child. Credit: @phynaunsual

Source: Instagram

The BBNaija winner revealed her baby girl is fine but added that she had not seen her since the end of the reality show.

Phyna revealed that the baby girl is not her biological child but that of her cousin whose wife died before delivery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The interviewer asked the reality star:

"How is your child by the way? Your baby girl?”

Phyna, in her response, said:

“My baby girl? Yeah, she is fine, I have not seen her, she is with my aunt. It’s not like she is my child o. She is my elder cousin’s child, his wife died before giving birth. Since then I have been taking care of her, a lot of people think she is my child and yes she is. I am planning on bringing her with me when I am less busy.”

See the video below:

Phyna speaks about her relationship with Groovy

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Phyna made headlines after she emerged as the winner of the season 7 edition.

In an interview with Legit.ng after receiving her cash prize of N50 million and car, Phyna spoke about the turnaround in her life and her relationship with Groovy, among others.

Phyna, before going into the house, said she was not going there to find love. However, things soon changed after she met her love interest Groovy.

Speaking on the future of her relationship with Groovy, Phyna said:

“We are going to have a conversation about that.”

Source: Legit.ng