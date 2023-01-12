Popular crossdresser James Brown's growth and path to fame is one he and his fans, as well as other Nigerians, would never forget

The effeminate celebrity recently shared his iconic 'they didn't caught' me video, a clip that went viral after Brown was arrested

Reminiscing on how far he has come since the viral video, James noted that this year, he is going global

Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has come a long way since the first day he got introduced to Nigerians via social media.

The young man went viral first for saying 'they didn't caught me' in an interview after he was arrested for being allegedly gay.

James Brown reminisces on his journey to fame Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

From that moment, James was able to mix with and meet those who gave him a platform to be himself in Nigeria today.

Sharing the viral video on his page recently, the crossdresser reminisced on the experience, and how far he has come since the life-changing moment.

James expressed gratitude to God because according to him, the nation was against him, but everyone wants him now.

"I want to thank God almighty for every moment, every second, every breath because a Nation come against me but now All want me, love me, appreciate me and watch me because I put a smile and laughter on their faces due to the fact that a lot of people are going through ALOT and my experience of Alot is what Alot of MEN can D!e through."

He also thanked his fans for letting him put a smile on their faces and added that 2023 is the year he goes global.

To buttress his point, the crossdresser shared a list of international and Nigerian celebrities he would love to 'chill' with.

"My new aim for 2023 is THE GLOBE chilling with KIM KARDASHIAN, NAOMI CHAMBEL , DRAKE , NIKITA DRAGON, the love of my life CHRIS BROWN and my Crush WIZKID with my big Auntie TIWA SAVAGE thank to my late Queen Mother her Royal majesty Queen Elizabeth."

Reactions to James Brown's video

thedeltabeauty:

"They will never caught you."

bisialimi:

"This will always be iconic."

beatriceofficial_:

"They didn’t caught you my guy❤️"

thowbiemakeovers_:

"James, You are soooo brave❤️"

thenancywest_:

"Naomi what???"

excellwithtime:

"You have a big heart James. Yes, you survived what some people would have died for."

its.me.zuzu:

"Everything happens for a reason and all worked out for you for the better ❤️"

iam_tyfe:

"you no fit hate this guy!!"

chubperp21:

"They did not caught you actually. They caughting you not!! I like it that you fought for your righttttt"

henny_williamz:

"I thank God for u sha, But know “u had to go though all that to become who u are now."

victorchats:

"You've come a long way. Well done "

