Nigerian singer Portable has shared his throwback photo as a means of motivation to his fans

The Zazu crooner posted an adorable photo of himself as a child as well as his current photo

Portable's post sparked hilarious reactions from his followers as some people pointed out his motivational speech isn't solid

Portable was just like every other kid growing up, most people wouldn't have imagined him turning into Dr. Zeh as an adult.

In a bid to motivate his fans about working hard and leaving their affairs to God, the Zazu crooner shared a throwback photo of himself as a child.

He also added a recent photo of himself on the side, thus, his grass to grace story.

"Don’t force it ❌ IKA Of AFRICA OG Before IG Let God handle it . just smile at it and watch God do it smile and lock up no be everything need explanation ⭐️ No Long Cap Oluwa Lomo Next I believe in God my phone and Sub any disappointment is a blessings Akoi Grace From day one ☝️ Dr ZEH Nation many many inspiration "

See the post below:

Reactions to Portable's post

dangerous_baby_boi:

"Baba ODE, Portable be like hunter"

wahalaroom:

" Keep going! ❤️"

starboy_henri:

"My Portable is a blessing , More winning brother man ❤️"

skop_man1:

"HOW OLD ARE YOU NOW PORTABLE @portablebaeby "

castillo_vibe:

"No be you just trek finish "

the__erinife_____:

"Number 1 motivational speaker Agbaye dey motivate us dey go"

oyindamola_akanni_williams:

"Let God unlock it but u approve ritual ment"

skizzyofficial:

"Don’t force what exactly?? Ika motivational speaker"

oluwasurrest:

"Nah the time wey OMO Olalomi Never Dey smoke Igbo be this "

