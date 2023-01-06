Alexx Ekubo's ex-fiancée Fancy has finally opened up on why she broke up with the actor as well as the other things she endured

The model in a recent interview disclosed that she and Alexx finally slept together after five long years of dating and celibacy

Fancy added that she didn't understand why the actor felt the need to tell everyone that they slept together

Alexx's sexuality was also questioned when according to Fancy, he cheated on her with a curvy foreign woman

Alexx Ekubo's ex-fiancée Fancy Acholonu finally decided to spill the tea concerning her relationship with the actor as well as the drama that followed.

Fancy in an interview with popular blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, opened up on why she broke up with the actor and how they both didn't consummate the relationship.

Nigerians react as Fancy reveals details of her relationship with Alexx. Photo credit: "@fancyacholonu

Fancy said she had to lie about Alexx's performance

To Fancy's shock, she and Alexx dated for five years, and he chose to be celibate with her. Months after she broke up with the actor, she met with him and he confessed a lot of things and apologised to her.

To her shock again, Alexx attempted to be intimate with her and she allowed it because she thought they were still in love.

Things went downhill from there as Alexx told everyone about what happened and even encouraged her to do the same.

The actor conveniently left out the fact that it was their first time, but she still tried to protect him by staying quiet.

Fancy also revealed that Alexx cheated on her with a curvy foreign woman who paid him and wasn't satisfied with his performance and then went ahead to question his sexuality.

"I caught him cheating on me with a curvy foreign woman that even offered to pay him money for him to sleep with her. They spent the weekend in a hotel, and she was so angry he couldn’t perform with her so she found out about me on Instagram, and sent me screenshots of their chat exchange in which she called him names and questioned his s#xuality."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Fancy's revelation

chiny.ugoz:

"OMG, Fancy went thru hell. This dude is in the closet, but he is full-blown agege. God will help us."

promzzzy:

"He kept asking me how was it and I had to lied that it was great….Chos! Omo this statement hit me."

blossom4forever:

"Baby girl speak up who deh try save image to put you up for drag go collect the wotowoto himself."

julies_empiire:

"Omo , Alex u for leave this girl Jeje o. U don go wake her wounds o thinking u r playing smart o."

omapitch:

"I knew it...he did dat with great difficulty..cos he was pressured by his friends n dat his Sister to twist ur head on dat G@y rumors."

tproyalty_botanicals:

"Keep speaking girl till you feel empty, you will feel better. It’s your truth and pain. Every other person can rest."

primrosedodo:

"Her honesty is transparent, and her story is consistent God bless her. Do I believe her? I do, why was Alex trying to seek validation from his family and friends that he made out with her? They is a big question make there, Fancy thank God for your escape. I pray you find the right guy someday, you deserve better."

Alexx Ekubo’s ex-bae Fancy finally reveals reason for their breakup

Popular Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo’s former fiancée, Fancy, revealed her reason for breaking up with him.

Fancy and Alexx’s broken relationship remained a trending topic on social media when new details started to emerge.

In a new development, popular blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, had an interview with Fancy where she finally revealed she broke up with him because he told her to go and sleep with other men as he wouldn’t touch her.

