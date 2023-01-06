Popular Nigerian musician, Davido, is now without a doubt married to his longtime girlfriend, Chioma

After months of speculation on their marriage, the singer’s Wikipedia page has now been updated to confirm the news

Screenshots of Davido’s Wikipedia page, showing that he got married to Chioma in 2022 trended online and got people talking

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido’s marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Chioma, has now been confirmed.

Recall that news made the rounds in 2022 that the celebrity couple had gotten married but it wasn’t confirmed by either of them.

Wikipedia shows Davido is married to Chioma. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, WIKIPEDIA

Source: Instagram

In a new development, fans are now certain and without a doubt that Davido and Chioma are husband and wife after the singer’s Wikipedia page was updated to reflect it.

A look through Davido’s Wikipedia profile shows that Chioma Rowland is his spouse and that they got married in 2022.

See a screenshot of the page below:

Nigerians react as Davido’s Wikipedia page shows that he is married to Chioma

It did not take long for the screenshots of Davido’s Wikipedia page to make the rounds on social media and it raised a series of comments from Nigerians.

A number of them rejoiced that their favourite celebrity couple had finally made things official. Read some of their comments below:

daintybycheflammy:

"Loveeeeeeet❤️...Congratulations Chivido"

relindis_amakz:

"Chai we the Instagram in-laws are happy ooh. See as body dey sweet me ❤️❤️ Finally Love wins "

lovettmariaking:

"These 2 have been through a lot so the more discreet they are the better ❤️ Wisdom is profitable to direct "

laffing_jackers:

"It’s good to see something nice on the media. No be everyday wahala trouble etc. she was patient, she waited, she passed through a lot but she was strong. It’s time to flex and enjoy. I hope, wish and pray their love, efforts and marriage last forever. awesome news."

mommy_chizzy:

"From endurance to Mrs. GOD DID ❤️❤️"

brownkay_d_entertainer:

"Chioma won the last fight congratulations. Wizkid we're waiting."

lolly_spa:

"As it should be "

dallas_icocker:

"Assurance is assured "

odamiss:

"Yayyyy Chioma our lover!! Assurance 2022!!! Their joy would never end "

ojeidavid:

"Patience is a great virtue, how many modern woman will endur what chioma endured?? Chioma is indeed a great woman full of love and understanding strong, brave and courageous, I hope the so called modern women will learn from this❤️"

ladyxan_:

"Congratulations Chivido. I'm happy for you guys ❤️."

Davido finally pays Chioma's bride price in Imo

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has finally paid the bride price of his partner, Chioma.

In a post sighted online, a meeting was held with Chef Chi's family as Davido paid her bride price.

In the photo, several tubers of yam, drinks, and other items were spotted as Chioma's dad stood at the centre, coordinating it all.

According to reports, the meeting is important because the groom’s people have to restate their interest in marrying from the bride-to-be family, in the presence of her Umunna (direct and extended family, with family elders).

Source: Legit.ng